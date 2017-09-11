Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Transport
Vilnius to invest 39 mln euros into public transport, to buy electric, hybrid buses
Five
electric and 70 hybrid buses will join the fleet in Vilnius by 2020. The
municipality also plans to buy 50 LNG-power buses and 10 smaller diesel buses.
A tender for the purchase of new buses will be announced by the end of this
year.
Vilnius
authorities say that after the fleet upgrade the oldest buses will be five
years old.
Part of the
bus fleet in Vilnius has already been upgraded, with private carrier Transrevis and Latvia's Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme using 100
new buses, and Vilniaus Viesasis
Transportas (Vilnius Public Transport)
plans to acquire another 150 new buses and 41 trolleybuses by the end of this
year.
Poland's Solaris Bus & Coach won a tender,
announced last year, for the purchase of 150 buses in a 40.5 mln-euro deal
funded by Luminor. 15.8 mln euros
will be also paid for 21 Solaris
trolleybuses.
The
existing buses in Vilnius are powered by LNG and diesel.
