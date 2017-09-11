New generation barge set afloat for first time in production area of BLRT Grupp

For the first time after moving to the production area of the Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp in Tallinn's Kopli district, the group's subsidiary Marketex Marine set afloat a fish farming barge weighing 400 tons, BLRT reresentative informed BC.

The radio-controlled new generation fish farming barge with a feed storage was built for a longstanding partner, the Norwegian company AKVA Group ASA, in the new building berth plant.





The numerically controlled automatic line PEMA was used in the welding and assembly of the flat ship panels and the automatic line enables Marketex Marine to significantly reduce production time and improve the quality of the welding. The barge received a paint cover from the recently completed largest painting chamber in the Baltics.





Setting the barge afloat took place in two stages: first, a hydraulic industrial transporter KAMAG transported the barge to the site. There, a crane with a lifting capacity of 850 tons installed in July was used to lift the fish farming barge into the water. The entire process took approximately seven hours.





BLRT Grupp invested altogether over 14 mln euros in transferring the production of Marketex Marine from the Noblessner port campus to Kopli, the construction of production plants and the purchase of new equipment.





In the last decade, Marketex Marine has built more than 300 barges for the aquaculture industry that operate successfully in several countries across the world, from Japan to Chile and from Norway to Greece.





Marketex Marine offers "turnkey" solutions on the market of small shipbuilding and fish farming -- from the design of a barge to handing over the finished product to the customer.