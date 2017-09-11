Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Legislation, Lithuania, Real Estate
In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%
The construction of individual houses continued to predominate in the country – it accounted for 98.4% of all permits issued. Building permits were issued for the construction of 2681 new individual houses whose useful floor area will be by 40.6% larger than in I quarter 2017, and 75 blocks of flats whose useful floor area will be by 38.4% smaller than in I quarter 2017.
Table 1. Building permits issued for the construction of new residential buildings in I quarter 2018
|
|
Number of building permits
|
Building permits for the construction of
|
Average useful floor area per dwelling, m2
|
buildings
|
dwellings
|
dwellings, against I quarter 2017, growth,
drop,%
|
useful floor area of dwellings, thous. m2
|
useful floor area of dwellings,
against I quarter 2017, growth, drop,%
|
Total
|
2 380
|
2 756
|
4 755
|
–2.4
|
494.6
|
12.1
|
104.0
|
1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)
|
2 343
|
2 681
|
3 019
|
44.6
|
396.6
|
40.6
|
131.4
|
3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)
|
37
|
75
|
1 736
|
–37.6
|
98.0
|
–38.4
|
56.5
In I quarter 2018, 309 building permits were issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings, i.e. by 36.1% more than in the respective period of 2017. The total floor area of the new non-residential buildings whose construction was authorized will be by 13.6% larger than in the respective period of 2017. In terms of the total floor area, the largest share of building permits issued were those for the construction of industrial buildings and warehouses (36.4%) and office buildings (15.3%).
Table 2. Building permits issued for the construction of non-residential buildings in I quarter 2018
|
|
Number of building permits
|
Building permits for the construction of
|
non-residential buildings
|
total floor area, thous. m2
|
volume, thous. m3
|
Total
|
309
|
405
|
415.0
|
2659.4
|
office buildings
|
20
|
22
|
63.6
|
302.1
|
industrial buildings and warehouses
|
58
|
79
|
150.9
|
1 235.2
|
farm buildings
|
23
|
27
|
63.3
|
357.0
|
transport and communication
|
15
|
24
|
14.3
|
52.0
|
trade, catering enterprises, hotels
|
38
|
47
|
61.5
|
411.9
|
schools,
universities and research centres
|
3
|
4
|
4.4
|
21.4
|
hospitals and care institutions
|
1
|
1
|
4.9
|
27.2
|
culture and sports buildings
|
1
|
1
|
2.1
|
16.8
|
other
|
150
|
200
|
50.0
|
235.8
According to the data of IS Infostatyba, in I quarter 2018, 2042 new residential and non-residential buildings were completed, i.e. by 22.5% more than in the respective quarter of 2017. 1799 new residential buildings with 3662 dwellings were completed, of which 53.2% – in individual houses. The useful floor area of the dwellings completed amounted to 374.2 thousand m2, i.e. by 32.8% more than in I quarter 2017. The average useful floor area of a dwelling in individual house amounted to 142.4 m2, in blocks of flats – 56.5 m2.
In I quarter 2018, 58.5% of all dwellings completed were in Vilnius, 17.5% – Kaunas, 11.6% – Klaipėda counties.
Table 3. New residential buildings completed in I quarter 2018
|
|
Number of buildings
|
Dwellings
|
Average useful floor area of dwelling, m2
|
number
|
against I quarter 2017, growth,%, times
|
useful floor area, thous. m2
|
useful floor area of dwellings, against I
quarter 2017, growth,%, times
|
Total
|
1 799
|
3 662
|
59.2
|
374.2
|
32.8
|
102.2
|
1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)
|
1 757
|
1 948
|
19.6
|
277.4
|
15.5
|
142.4
|
3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)
|
42
|
1 714
|
2.5 k.
|
96.8
|
2.3 k.
|
56.5
In I quarter 2018, 243 new non-residential buildings were completed. Their total floor area amounted to 258.4 thousand m2, i.e. by 61.1% more than in the respective quarter 2017. In terms of the total floor area, industrial buildings and warehouses (95.1 thousand m2) and office buildings (45 thousand m2) accounted for the largest share.
In I quarter 2018, in terms of the total floor area, 34.9% of all new non-residential buildings completed were in Vilnius, 31.2% – Kaunas, 8.3% – Klaipėda counties.
The news release provides information about building permits and new residential and non-residential buildings completed. A news release on building construction in II quarter 2018 is due on 14 August 2018.
More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.
