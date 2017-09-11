In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on the data from the Building Permits and State Construction Supervision Information System the Republic of Lithuania (IS) Infostatyba, in I quarter 2018, against I quarter 2017, the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings (hereinafter referred to as the building permits) increased by 56%, of which for the construction of new residential buildings – by 59%.

The construction of individual houses continued to predominate in the country – it accounted for 98.4% of all permits issued. Building permits were issued for the construction of 2681 new individual houses whose useful floor area will be by 40.6% larger than in I quarter 2017, and 75 blocks of flats whose useful floor area will be by 38.4% smaller than in I quarter 2017.





Table 1. Building permits issued for the construction of new residential buildings in I quarter 2018

Number of building permits Building permits for the construction of Average useful floor area per dwelling, m2 buildings dwellings dwellings, against I quarter 2017, growth, drop,% useful floor area of dwellings, thous. m2 useful floor area of dwellings, against I quarter 2017, growth, drop,% Total 2 380 2 756 4 755 –2.4 494.6 12.1 104.0 1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses) 2 343 2 681 3 019 44.6 396.6 40.6 131.4 3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats) 37 75 1 736 –37.6 98.0 –38.4 56.5





In I quarter 2018, 309 building permits were issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings, i.e. by 36.1% more than in the respective period of 2017. The total floor area of the new non-residential buildings whose construction was authorized will be by 13.6% larger than in the respective period of 2017. In terms of the total floor area, the largest share of building permits issued were those for the construction of industrial buildings and warehouses (36.4%) and office buildings (15.3%).

Table 2. Building permits issued for the construction of non-residential buildings in I quarter 2018

Number of building permits Building permits for the construction of non-residential buildings total floor area, thous. m2 volume, thous. m3 Total 309 405 415.0 2659.4 office buildings 20 22 63.6 302.1 industrial buildings and warehouses 58 79 150.9 1 235.2 farm buildings 23 27 63.3 357.0 transport and communication 15 24 14.3 52.0 trade, catering enterprises, hotels 38 47 61.5 411.9 schools, universities and research centres 3 4 4.4 21.4 hospitals and care institutions 1 1 4.9 27.2 culture and sports buildings 1 1 2.1 16.8 other 150 200 50.0 235.8





According to the data of IS Infostatyba, in I quarter 2018, 2042 new residential and non-residential buildings were completed, i.e. by 22.5% more than in the respective quarter of 2017. 1799 new residential buildings with 3662 dwellings were completed, of which 53.2% – in individual houses. The useful floor area of the dwellings completed amounted to 374.2 thousand m2, i.e. by 32.8% more than in I quarter 2017. The average useful floor area of a dwelling in individual house amounted to 142.4 m2, in blocks of flats – 56.5 m2.





In I quarter 2018, 58.5% of all dwellings completed were in Vilnius, 17.5% – Kaunas, 11.6% – Klaipėda counties.





Table 3. New residential buildings completed in I quarter 2018

Number of buildings Dwellings Average useful floor area of dwelling, m2 number against I quarter 2017, growth,%, times useful floor area, thous. m2 useful floor area of dwellings, against I quarter 2017, growth,%, times Total 1 799 3 662 59.2 374.2 32.8 102.2 1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses) 1 757 1 948 19.6 277.4 15.5 142.4 3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats) 42 1 714 2.5 k. 96.8 2.3 k. 56.5

In I quarter 2018, 243 new non-residential buildings were completed. Their total floor area amounted to 258.4 thousand m2, i.e. by 61.1% more than in the respective quarter 2017. In terms of the total floor area, industrial buildings and warehouses (95.1 thousand m2) and office buildings (45 thousand m2) accounted for the largest share.





In I quarter 2018, in terms of the total floor area, 34.9% of all new non-residential buildings completed were in Vilnius, 31.2% – Kaunas, 8.3% – Klaipėda counties.





The news release provides information about building permits and new residential and non-residential buildings completed. A news release on building construction in II quarter 2018 is due on 14 August 2018.





More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.