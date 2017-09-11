Founder of Google AdSense invests USD 500,000 in Latvia’s Printify startup

Gokul Rajaram, the founder of Google AdSense, has invested USD 500,000 (EUR 420,946) in Latvian print-on-demand platform Printify, the company’s representative Daniels Marhels reported LETA.

Printify head and founder Janis Berdigans said that in two years Printify has become the first print-on-demand platform in the world. "The company is seeing a steep growth. The attracted investments will allow us to expand more efficiently. The international experience of the new partner in such world’s giants as Google and Facebook will provide us access to expertise in e-commerce and digital strategy," he said.





Printify supports owners of e-stores who work for such online platforms as Shopify, Etsy, Wordpress. Printify also offers an opportunity to order individual design products in the necessary amount.





Rajaram will become a co-owner in Printify, but the size of his share has not been revealed.





Printify was founded in August 2015, and the company’s share capital is EUR 2,800. Its head office is located in San Francisco, US.





Last year the company generated EUR 155,368 in sales, down 18.6 percent from the previous year.