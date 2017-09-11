Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 14.05.2018, 14:13
Founder of Google AdSense invests USD 500,000 in Latvia’s Printify startup
Printify head and founder Janis Berdigans said that in two years Printify has become the first print-on-demand platform in the world. "The company is seeing a steep growth. The attracted investments will allow us to expand more efficiently. The international experience of the new partner in such world’s giants as Google and Facebook will provide us access to expertise in e-commerce and digital strategy," he said.
Printify supports owners of e-stores who work for such online platforms as Shopify, Etsy, Wordpress. Printify also offers an opportunity to order individual design products in the necessary amount.
Rajaram will become a co-owner in Printify, but the size of his share has not been revealed.
Printify was founded in August 2015, and the company’s share capital is EUR 2,800. Its head office is located in San Francisco, US.
Last year the company generated EUR 155,368 in sales, down 18.6 percent from the previous year.
- 14.05.2018 Shadow economy in construction sector has decreased in Latvia
- 14.05.2018 Audi A4 emerges as most frequently stolen car in Latvia
- 14.05.2018 Unemployment level in Latvia drops to 6.7% in April
- 14.05.2018 Ученые могут подать заявку на конкурс научно-исследовательских белорусско-латвийских проектов
- 14.05.2018 Предприятие Valio Eesti AS инвестировало 700 000 евро в новую упаковочную линию
- 14.05.2018 Orkla in Latvia invests EUR 20,000 in development of Selga snacks
- 14.05.2018 Сотрудник СГД продолжает выигрывать в тотализатор: за четыре года уже 635 000 евро
- 14.05.2018 Банки закрыли счета сотен латвийских фирм
- 14.05.2018 В Латвии заключены договоры на 61% финансирования из доступных фондов ЕС
- 14.05.2018 В Эстонии выросло число латвийских эмигрантов