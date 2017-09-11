Helmes to offer stock options to 70 employees

The Estonian software company Helmes has launched an option program that will enable 70 employees to become shareholders of the company, reports LETA/BNS.

"Within the framework of the Helmes option program, 12 percent of the company's shares will be distributed among employees on favorable conditions. These people will be justified in saying and feeling that Helmes belongs to them as well," Helmes partner and CFO Andres Kaljo said in a press release.





He said that employees are the most important asset of a software company and that stock options are an additional means for giving momentum to cooperation between individuals and the company and for fair distribution of the results of long-term work.





Seventy of the most experienced workers of Helmes who have created the most value-added for the company can join the program at present, and the circle of eligible persons is set to expand in the future, Kaljo said. The CFO added that even though there are agreements on the day-to-day distribution of profit in effect at the company, the option system allows to additionally distribute the profit generated by long-term growth in the value of the company.





Helmes earned a net profit of 3.3 million euros on sales of 26.1 million euros in 2017. The company employs over 300 people and its biggest customers include OECD, Kuhne+Nagel, DNB, SEB, Telia Company, Solera Inc.