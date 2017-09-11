EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.05.2018, 13:15
Table Air attracts investment from Denmark's Midform Holding
The value of the deal and the number of shares purchased are not disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement with the investor, it added.
"Now we have two interesting projects, one of which is with the local authority of Amsterdam, where we are installing our solutions in several hundred workplaces," Lukas Lukosevicius, Table Air's CEO and founder, told the paper. "If we receive several more such orders, I think we'll start generating positive cash flow. The goal is that we no longer need large investments, but we'll see how it goes," he said.
The company says that it had raised 700,000 euros before the deal with Midiorm Holding. Its investors include the venture capital fund manager Practica Capital and Romualdas Beksta, the owner of the office furniture manufacturer Ergolain.
- 11.05.2018 Lithuania's unemployment eases to 7.2% in Q1
- 11.05.2018 В марте сливочное масло в ЕС опять подорожало
- 11.05.2018 Riga Bulk Terminal инвестирует в развитие современного грузового мультифункционального терминала
- 11.05.2018 Бывшую рижскую пивоварню перестроят в торгово-офисный комплекс
- 11.05.2018 Ryanair launches flights from Vilnius to Athens
- 11.05.2018 Harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania constituted 3.6% in April
- 11.05.2018 Dzintars: natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products have great growth potential
- 11.05.2018 Литовский BAA Training инвестирует во Вьетнаме
- 11.05.2018 Количество полетов в воздушном пространстве Латвии увеличилось на 7,5%
- 11.05.2018 Seimas names 2020 as Year of Vilnius Gaon and History of Lithuanian Jews