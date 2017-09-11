Yandex Taxi launches in Tallinn

The Russian on-demand transportation service provider Yandex Taxi has started business in the Estonian capital on May 1, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Yandex works together exclusively with official taxi service companies having a taxi service permit. In Tallinn, over 300 cars from ten partner companies will be linked up to the platform, the company announced on Monday.





Estonia is the second EU member state where Yandex starts offering its service. Yandex Taxi launched in Latvia on March 15, and during the first month 50,000 people used the service in the capital of Latvia.

Yandex Taxi is active in 300 cities of ten countries worldwide.





"Our service takes into consideration the traffic situation in route planning, and will search for a new order for the driver in the area where they are taking the passenger. Technologies like this reduce the costs of a trip: the drivers will earn more and the users will pay less," Aram Sargsyan, director for international strategy at Yandex Taxi, said.





The Yandex Taxi service comes in two different price classes: Comfort and Economy. The Comfort tariff applies to D and Superior Class vehicles, whereas the Economy tariff applies to B and C Class vehicles.





In the Economy class, the starting fee will not exceed one euros, which includes 0.5 kilometers of ride and five minutes of wait. The maximum fare per kilometer is 0.55 euros.





From May 1 to 20, Yandex Taxi offers a discount of 50 percent, but no more than 3.5 euros per ride, to all users in Tallinn paying by card.





The application is available in Estonian for both Android and iOS. Overall, the Yandex.Taxi application has been translated into 15 languages.





Unlike other similar services, Yandex.Taxi informs the user about the price of the ride immediately after the address of the place of departure and the address of the destination have been entered. The fare will not change also when the ride takes longer than originally estimated as a result of congestion.





Last year, Yandex and Uber announced the creation of a joint venture in Russia and some other former Soviet republics. Uber invested 225 million dollars and Yandex 100 million dollars in the joint venture.