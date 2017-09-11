Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Transport
Wednesday, 25.04.2018, 06:51
Lithuania posts one of EU's largest increases in Q1 truck sales
BC, Vilnius, 25.04.2018.
Lithuania's new heavy truck sales grew at one of the fastest rates in the EU in the first quarter of 2018, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on April 24th, cites LETA/BNS.
New heavy vehicle registrations in Lithuania jumped by 15.5% in the first quarter year-on-year to 2,069 units, the third-highest growth rate after Hungary's 46.4% and Cyprus' 20.8%.
Latvian sales rose by 14.6% to 392 and Estonian sales were up by 5.7% to 350 units.
Registrations of all new commercial vehicles, including buses and coaches and light commercial vehicles, increased by 13% to 2,900 in Lithuania, by 18% to 979 in Latvia and by 8.1% to 1,700 in Estonia.
Across the EU, the total commercial vehicle market expanded by an annual 2.6% to 622,400 units.
