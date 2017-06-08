Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology, USA
Thursday, 19.04.2018, 06:21
US Cognizant to open development and supply center in Latvia
BC, Riga, 19.04.2018.Print version
International IT company Cognizant in May will open a development and supply center in Latvia, Cognizant Latvian head Kim Leandersson told LETA.
The opening event will be held on May 11. The event will be attended by Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens.
The company has not yet revealed the planned number of employees in the center and the size of investments.
Cognizant runs more than 100 development of supply centers in the world, including one in Lithuania.
Cognizant is US multinational company that provides IT services, consulting and business processes outsourcing.
