Baltic countries post growth in January-February exports

BC, Riga/Vilnius/Tallinn, 13.04.2018.
All three Baltic countries posted year-on-year growth in exports for the first two months of 2018, figures from the EU statistical office Eurostat showed on Friday, cites LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's exports increased by 7% in January through February from a year ago to reach EUR 4.2 billion. Latvia's exports jumped by 15% to EUR 2 billion and Estonia's exports were up by 12% to EUR 2.1 billion.


Lithuania's imports rose by 9% year-on-year to EUR 4.6 billion. Latvia registered an 8% increase to EUR 2.3 billion and Estonia's imports grew by 2% to EUR 2.5 billion.


Lithuania posted the biggest trade deficit for the two months among the three Baltic countries, at EUR 0.5 billion. Latvia and Estonia each recorded a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion.

 




