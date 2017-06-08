Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Port, Transport
EuroChem to build ammonia terminal at Sillamae, Estonia
"In December, we will build an ammonia terminal at Sillamae for 1 million tons at a cost of 65 million euros," EuroChem CEO Dmitry Strezhnev told reporters on the sidelines of the Sberbank CIB Metals, Mining and Fertilizer conference.
The terminal is being built for ammonia to supply a plant in Kingisepp that EuroChem plans to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, he said.
The city government of Sillamae on March 1 gave EuroChem the building permit for the terminal, which was contested by VKG Ehitusvorgud OU. The latter said that they believe the object to have been designed illegally.
The Tartu administrative court with a court ruling on April 9 did not satisfy the application for preliminary legal protection.
EuroChem in fall 2017 planned for the cost of the project to be 15 million euros.
The liquid chemicals terminal at Sillamae is operated by the EuroChem subsidiary EuroChem Terminal Sillamae AS, which made a profit of 2.5 million euros on sales 5.7 million euros in the last financial year. The company employed on the average 26 people, translated into full-time jobs, and wage costs totaled 466,000 euros.
The core business of EuroChem Terminal Sillamae AS is handling of petrochemical raw materials. Its sole owner is EuroChem Group AG.
