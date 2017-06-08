Estonia, Good for Business, Post Office, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 13.04.2018, 06:15
Revenue of Cleveron grows 3.5-fold in 2017
The strong revenue increase was mainly affected by the company launching serial production of PackRobots for Walmart. In addition, Posti Itella Estonia, Speedy and FoxPost expanded their parcel terminal networks and ordered additional CleverBoxes. Several new companies were added to the company's customer portfolio, including ASDA and Inditex, it can be seen from the company's annual report.
The average number of the company's workers grew 60% on year to 87 as production volumes increased.
Investments to fixed assets totaled 1.9 million euros last year.
In 2018, the company plans to continue development of new products. The goal is to launch three to five pilot projects with new clients. Another goal is to expand the sales and maintenance network in Europe, launch serial production of CleverFlex and complete expanding its factory in Viljandi.
- 13.04.2018 Estonian parliament expands possibilities for helping EU citizens outside Europe
- 13.04.2018 Park Hotel Kemeri to open in historical sanatorium building in 2020
- 12.04.2018 Saeima in Latvia passes bill allowing law enforcement authorities to analyze air passenger data
- 12.04.2018 LatRosTrans nearly doubles profit in 2017
- 12.04.2018 В Латвии устанавливают электронные дорожные знаки
- 12.04.2018 Продовольственная корзина в Эстонии подорожала на 6,5%
- 12.04.2018 Финляндия выдала полный комплект разрешений на строительство газопровода «Северный поток ‑ 2»
- 12.04.2018 Прибыль LatRosTrans удвоилась в 2017 год
- 12.04.2018 С 1 ноября в Латвии можно будет регистрировать автомобили с рулем с правой стороны
- 12.04.2018 Eesti Pank: lasting economic success requires private sector to invest more