Digital traffic signs to be installed on Via Baltica

Digital traffic signs will be installed on the Via Baltica highway, said Latvijas Valsts Celi (LVC) state road manager’s representatives, reports LETA.

The electronic equipment will be installed on Via Baltica by this fall.





Fima Group will be responsible for equipping Via Baltica with the intelligent transportation systems (ITS). The sum of the signed agreement is EUR 954,690.





There will be 13 new electronic road signs installed and ten traffic lights upgraded. Four new weather stations will be installed and eight exiting weather stations will be upgraded. Surveillance systems and accident prevention solutions will be introduced in two locations.





The upgrade project is a part of Interreg Central Baltic program of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).





The ITS elements will be installed on Via Baltica in Latvia and also in Estonia. The total costs of the project are EUR 2.5 million, and 85 percent of the financing comes from ERDF. The financing available to Latvia is EUR 1.4 million, including co-financing from ERDF worth EUR 1.2 million.