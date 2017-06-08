Good for Business, Legislation, Lithuania, Technology, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 03.04.2018, 14:05
Apple sets up company in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 03.04.2018.Print version
US information technologies giant Apple has set up a subsidiary in Lithuania, writes LETA/BNS.
Apple Lithuania was listed on the Lithuanian Center of Registers on March 30, with Ireland-registered Apple Distribution International being its only shareholder.
The firm in Lithuania is headed by Apple's international corporate law director Peter Denwood. Apple Lithuania's authorized capital is 2,500 euros.
BNS has so far been unable to obtain a comment from Apple about the operations it will conduct in Lithuania.
Apple develops and sells hardware and software, being most famous worldwide for its smartphones iPhone, as well as its iPad tablets and Mac PCs.
Other articles:
- 03.04.2018 In February, the industrial production in Estonia was 2% greater
- 03.04.2018 Lithuania joins EU project to develop naval surveillance technology
- 03.04.2018 1 in 2 Lithuanian firms set to raise salaries in 2018
- 03.04.2018 Литовские энергетики готовятся к блэкауту
- 03.04.2018 Продажа алкоголя в Литве «съежилась»
- 03.04.2018 Tallinn to put self-driving buses on 2 new routes
- 03.04.2018 Latvian government defers decision on legislation restricting shell company business
- 03.04.2018 Минобразования и науки Эстонии предупреждает о вузе без аккредитации
- 03.04.2018 Даугавпилс купит российские трамваи у литовцев
- 03.04.2018 Латвийский экспорт лесной отрасли в январе вырос на 8,3%