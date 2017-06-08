Apple sets up company in Lithuania

US information technologies giant Apple has set up a subsidiary in Lithuania, writes LETA/BNS.

Apple Lithuania was listed on the Lithuanian Center of Registers on March 30, with Ireland-registered Apple Distribution International being its only shareholder.





The firm in Lithuania is headed by Apple's international corporate law director Peter Denwood. Apple Lithuania's authorized capital is 2,500 euros.





BNS has so far been unable to obtain a comment from Apple about the operations it will conduct in Lithuania.





Apple develops and sells hardware and software, being most famous worldwide for its smartphones iPhone, as well as its iPad tablets and Mac PCs.