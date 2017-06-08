Tallinn to put self-driving buses on 2 new routes

The Tallinn city government is about to announce an international procurement in May 2018 to open two new bus routes operated by self-driving buses -- one in the area of the passenger port and the other in the area of the North Estonia Medical Center in the suburb of Mustamae, Postimees reported, cites LETA/BNS.

"Whereas with the port of Tallinn things have been moving well, the situation is a little bit more difficult when in comes to the medical center as it isn't easy to find a good passage through the Lepistiku park to the hospital that wouldn't disturb pedestrians," said Jaagup Ainsalu, chief specialist for development projects at the City of Tallinn transport board.





It is expected that the self-driving bus will use a local road within the block of apartment buildings between the Lepistiku park and the Magistrali shopping mall. In the area of the passenger port the bus will drive an approximately 600 meter route around the Admiralty inlet from the Sadama market to the building of the Overall office next to the D-terminal.





The buses would proceed at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour.





Tallinn will test self-driving buses of the last mile within the framework of the SOHJOA Baltic pilot project of the Helsinki-based Metropolia University of Applied Sciences.





In the course of the project, Tallinn, Helsinki and Kongsberg, Norway will test autonomous self-driving buses in the city's transport network during 6-9 months.





The total cost of the project aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions is 3.9 million euros, of which the share of Tallinn is 382,000 euros and the city's own contribution 57,300 euros.