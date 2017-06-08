Good for Business, Internet, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
220.lv plans to invest EUR 1 mln in improving mobile platform
The main purpose of the investments will be to improve the functionality of the mobile platform and to attract new customers.
According to 220.lv, the number of purchases made via mobile devices increased 25 percent in 2017 therefore the company is working to upgrade its mobile platform and so far has invested EUR 300,000 to this end.
Development of e-commerce in Europe and Latvia suggests that the number of online purchases will keep growing also in the future, said Kristine Kaleja, the marketing manager of 220.lv.
The online store 220.lv belongs to Pigu Latvia which is part of the Lithuanian e-commerce group Pigu.
Pigu Latvia posted a loss of EUR 370,933 on a turnover of EUR 30.42 million in the last financial year from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2017.
