EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.03.2018, 14:10
Hella plant in Kaunas to launch production in August
BC, Vilnius, 14.03.2018.Print version
Hella, German manufacturer of lighting technology and electronics products for the automotive industry, will start supplying the first production from the factory under construction in the Kaunas free economic zone (FEZ) in August 2018, Verslo Zinios business daily said, cites LETA/BNS.
Michael Jarecki, CEO at Hella Lithuania, said the Kaunas plant had already hired 40 people. After completing the first phase of expansion, the German company will have around 250 employees in three years, with investment totaling at approximately 30 million euros.
According to the daily, the Hella branch in Kaunas could grow to include 2,000 employees.
In Jarecki's words, the company's enlargement in Lithuania will largely depend on the ability to secure contracts with the automotive industry, which it will have to compete for with a Continental facility being developed near-by. Continental will invest 95 million euros in a factory of electronic components in the Kaunas FEZ.
Other articles:
- 14.03.2018 EUR 100 mln business park projected next to Litexpo in Vilnius
- 14.03.2018 Achema buys wind farms in Croatia, Czech Republic
- 14.03.2018 Tallinn among top 10 most business friendly cities in Europe
- 14.03.2018 LRT council doesn't have proper control of national broadcaster
- 14.03.2018 Некоторые жители Эстонии могут остаться без денег из-за сомнительных инвестиций Swedbank
- 14.03.2018 Латвия не согласна с докладом ЕК о себе
- 14.03.2018 Reizniece-Ozola claims EU Commission's report on Latvia contains lot of inaccuracies
- 14.03.2018 Премьер Литвы обещает защиту производителям удобрений
- 14.03.2018 Central banks of Lithuania, Singapore to cooperate in fintech
- 14.03.2018 Chinese e-shops boost pressure on Lithuanian retailers