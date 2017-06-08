Hella plant in Kaunas to launch production in August

Hella, German manufacturer of lighting technology and electronics products for the automotive industry, will start supplying the first production from the factory under construction in the Kaunas free economic zone (FEZ) in August 2018, Verslo Zinios business daily said, cites LETA/BNS.

Michael Jarecki, CEO at Hella Lithuania, said the Kaunas plant had already hired 40 people. After completing the first phase of expansion, the German company will have around 250 employees in three years, with investment totaling at approximately 30 million euros.





According to the daily, the Hella branch in Kaunas could grow to include 2,000 employees.





In Jarecki's words, the company's enlargement in Lithuania will largely depend on the ability to secure contracts with the automotive industry, which it will have to compete for with a Continental facility being developed near-by. Continental will invest 95 million euros in a factory of electronic components in the Kaunas FEZ.