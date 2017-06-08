Tallinn among top 10 most business friendly cities in Europe

Tallinn has ranked seventh among medium-sized European cities in the business friendliness category of the "European Cities and Regions of the Future 2018/19" rankings of the fDi Magazine published by the Financial Times, cites LETA/BNS.

When it comes to Tallinn in this year's rankings, what was highlighted the most was the business friendliness of the city's investment environment, in which the volume of investments, the simplicity of business activity, the number of jobs created as a result of foreign investments, the number of high technology and research-based companies and the tax environment are assessed, the Tallinn city government said.





"A high ranking is not a goal in itself, but gives a significant message to entrepreneurs and investors about the reputation and economic environment of the city," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aivar Riisalu said.





The rankings of the fDi Magazine published by Financial Times are compiled every two years in five main categories, taking into account approximately 90 various statistical indicators. The indicators of more than 300 cities and 150 regions are compared. Tallinn has previously been highlighted in various categories in 2012, 2014 and 2016.





Prizes for the cities and regions were handed over in the framework of the international real estate fair MIPIM held in Cannes, France from March 13 to 16. The fair brings together influential real estate, architecture, location marketing and investment specialists from across the world.





Tallinn has participate in the fair along with entrepreneurs in eight consecutive years from 2011 to 2018, with the aim of increasing the international reputation of Tallinn's entrepreneurship and investment environment and support entrepreneurs in globalization and involving investments.