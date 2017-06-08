EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Transport
Continental chooses Kaunas FEZ to expand its production
The
technology company is set to invest EUR 95 million in building a production
plant on a 13-hectare plot, creating around 1000 jobs over the next five years.
The huge project adds even stronger argument for Kaunas as a hub for the
automotive industry.
"Kaunas
is a modern industrial region with excellent infrastructure and a highly
skilled labor force, which makes it the perfect location for us. We are
delighted that we will finally have the first Continental production plant in
Lithuania," says Shayan Ali, managing director of the planned Continental
factory in Kaunas.
"With
the support of the Lithuanian government we intend to finalize construction and
commence production by mid-2019," adds Mr. Ali.
"2017
has been a brilliant year for Kaunas FEZ and we are extremely proud and happy
to have reached a deal with Continental," comments Vytautas Petruzis,
managing director of the Kaunas FEZ Management Company.
"We
have grown considerably over the past couple of years and the globally renowned
names that keep landing in Kaunas FEZ prove that we are competitive on a
regional and a European level. We are confident we will remain a solid partner
to our investors and this will bring about an even larger automotive cluster at
Kaunas FEZ," Mr. Petruzis stresses.
Earlier
this year, another German automotive manufacturer, Hella, selected Kaunas as
the location for its further expansion. Along with the US medical device
manufacturer Hollister Inc. and a number of other significant investments,
Kaunas FEZ has become a regional frontrunner in attracting large-scale
investments.
Kaunas
FEZ Management Company launched operations in 2004 and since then has attracted
32 investors, which together occupy an area of 103 hectares, 19% of Kaunas
FEZ's capacity. Total investments at Kaunas FEZ so far amount to €634 million,
70% of which have come as FDI, and in total ~5000 jobs have been or will be
created.
