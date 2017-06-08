Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Real Estate, Technology
Kaunas set to bring Samsung to projected innovations park
"Although we welcomed a number of large investors in Kaunas over the
past years, the potential of our city is much bigger. Companies in the services
sector are settling in the business centers rapidly growing in Kaunas,
production and logistics companies are settling in the Free Economic Zone. The
Aleksoto Innovations Park will give Kaunas yet another competitive advantage,
it will be of interest for companies working with innovations, high
technologies and applied research, as well as their units," Vice-Mayor Povilas Maciulis told the daily.
In his words, Kaunas has already secured 5 million euros in European
support, which will be invested in the land site's preparation for the
investment.
After a green light from the city council, a feasibility study will be
conducted. With that in place, Kaunas will seek to secure the park with a
status of economic importance to the state, a status that signifies the
importance of the territory and facilitates investments. The criteria for
selection of companies for investment in the Aleksoto Innovations Park will be
approved in the park's development plan.
