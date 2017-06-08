Kaunas set to bring Samsung to projected innovations park

Kaunas intends to invest 5 million euros in the territory of a former aviation factory and build the Aleksoto Innovations Park, if approval is secured from the council of Lithuania's second city next week, with plans to bring the tech giant Samsung there, Kauno Diena daily said on February 23rd, cites LETA/BNS.

"Although we welcomed a number of large investors in Kaunas over the past years, the potential of our city is much bigger. Companies in the services sector are settling in the business centers rapidly growing in Kaunas, production and logistics companies are settling in the Free Economic Zone. The Aleksoto Innovations Park will give Kaunas yet another competitive advantage, it will be of interest for companies working with innovations, high technologies and applied research, as well as their units," Vice-Mayor Povilas Maciulis told the daily.

In his words, Kaunas has already secured 5 million euros in European support, which will be invested in the land site's preparation for the investment.

After a green light from the city council, a feasibility study will be conducted. With that in place, Kaunas will seek to secure the park with a status of economic importance to the state, a status that signifies the importance of the territory and facilitates investments. The criteria for selection of companies for investment in the Aleksoto Innovations Park will be approved in the park's development plan.