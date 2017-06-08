Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.02.2018, 13:08
Adcash makes investment in payment technology provider Zlick
The parties will not disclose the details of the transaction, Adcash CFO Priit Viru told BNS on Tuesday.
Thomas Padovani, CEO and founder of Adcash, said
he believes in the ability of Zlick's
management team to deliver a solution that can truly change how users consume
media and the way they pay for it. "They have a solid vision for the
future of payments in our industry. This product is one of the simplest we have
seen and would be a natural fit for publishers," he said.
In November 2017, the listed Estonian media holding Ekspress Grupp obtained minority shares in Zlick for 750,000 euros.
Zlick.it is a
startup of Estonian origin that develops solutions for easing the process of
payment for digital services on the web. Users of the service can, after authenticating
themselves once, pay for digital services with the click of a mouse and be
debited with their next mobile bill. The founders and CEOs of Zlick are Niroshan Balasubramaniam and Erki
Koldits.
