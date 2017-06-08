Airport, Economics, Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 19.02.2018, 11:51
Latvian and Japanese MFA agree on signing Air Transport Agreement
Foreign Minister Rinkevics expressed satisfaction with excellent bilateral relations and an active political dialogue between Latvia and Japan, evidenced by the official visit to Latvia by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this January and the visit to Japan by the Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis last December. Rinkevics invited the Foreign Minister of Japan to make a visit to Latvia.
During the meeting, Rinkevics noted that Japan is one of Latvia’s major economic partners in the Far East, and he voiced hope that an economic partnership agreement between the European Union and Japan, negotiations on which were finalized in January 2017, would also facilitate the Latvian-Japanese economic cooperation.
Referring to the state of affairs with the North Korean nuclear programme, the Foreign Minister expressed support for increasing a diplomatic and economic pressure and for strong compliance with sanction imposed on North Korea.
Both the Ministers were unanimous about the importance of launching of direct air traffic between Latvia and Japan. To this end, the parties concurred to move ahead with talks on a relevant agreement between the countries.
At the meeting, the Foreign Ministers also discussed cooperation in international organisations, security policy, and specific ways of intensifying political dialogue between the Baltic States and Japan.
- 19.02.2018 ABLV bank temporarily suspends membership in Association of Latvian Commercial Banks
- 19.02.2018 Labor inspectors in Latvia discover 1,349 unreported employees in 2017
- 19.02.2018 Overall loss to Latvian farmers from floods estimated at nearly EUR 100 mln
- 19.02.2018 January revenue of PRFoods rose by 137%
- 19.02.2018 Estonia's Health Insurance Fund spends EUR 195 mln to enable discount on medicines in 2017
- 19.02.2018 В Латвии готовятся отметить 90-летие Валентина Пикуля
- 19.02.2018 Revenue Service discovers violations in 96% of companies selling used automobiles
- 19.02.2018 Elko Grupa reports EUR 12.3 mln in unaudited 2017 profit
- 19.02.2018 Latvian Revenue Service in 2017 discovers violations in 169 inspections of catering companies
- 19.02.2018 Estonian medicines market expands to EUR 80.3 mln in Q4