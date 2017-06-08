Tallink's ships to be installed with IoT operational awareness solutions

Estonian listed shipper Tallink Grupp and Finnish maritime innovator Fleetrange Ltd have entered into an agreement to provide Tallink's 13 vessels with a real-time Internet of Things (IoT) powered operational awareness solution designed for instant sharing of operational information between ships and shore organizations, informs LETA/BNS.

"We have been looking for a fleet-wide operational awareness solution for a few years and the solution offered by Fleetrange meets all our key needs, such as ship tracking, combined with real-time motions, video, wind sensor data and accurate weather forecasts as well as other powerful tools for our captains," Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, head of ship management at Tallink, said in a press release.

"We equipped three of our ships - Silja Symphony, Silja Serenade and Star - with Fleetrange sensor units two months ago as a trial and now, after a successful two month trial period, we are ready to roll this out to our entire fleet. We believe that Fleetrange will enable us to further increase our very high service quality and safety levels and we look forward to maximising the potential of this mobile-enabled solution in our daily operations," he said.

Fleetrange IoT provides the ship operator and their captains with a number of key operational awareness tools for efficient information sharing and collaboration in daily operations. Real-time ship tracking is enhanced with ship motion, wind sensor and camera and video data and combined with the most accurate local wind, wave and ice forecasts it gives the users an unprecedented level of situational awareness regardless of time, place or device.

Fleetrange IoT is also designed for emergency management and includes for example local Search and Rescue (SAR) assets, real-time chat capabilities, the Vessel Triage tool and easy sharing of data to external parties and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers (MRCC).

Fleetrange BOQA is a Bridge Operational Quality Assurance solution designed primarily for the captains themselves and their fleet managers. The methodology is used for systematically and automatically tracking and trending operational quality events, such as heavy weather along the route, heavy motion, crash stops, excessive turns, proximity to ice and icebergs, close encounter with other ships, ECA/PSSA and restricted area entries, TSS-violations by other ships, port arrivals and departures, schedule accuracy, cross-track and off-track and blackouts.