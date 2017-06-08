Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Technology, Tourism, Transport
Tallink's ships to be installed with IoT operational awareness solutions
"We
have been looking for a fleet-wide operational awareness solution for a few
years and the solution offered by Fleetrange
meets all our key needs, such as ship tracking, combined with real-time
motions, video, wind sensor data and accurate weather forecasts as well as
other powerful tools for our captains," Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, head of ship management at Tallink, said in a press release.
"We equipped three of our ships - Silja Symphony,
Silja Serenade and Star - with Fleetrange sensor units two months
ago as a trial and now, after a successful two month trial period, we are ready
to roll this out to our entire fleet. We believe that Fleetrange will enable us to further increase our very high service quality and
safety levels and we look forward to maximising the potential of this
mobile-enabled solution in our daily operations," he said.
Fleetrange IoT provides the ship operator and their captains with a number of
key operational awareness tools for efficient information sharing and
collaboration in daily operations. Real-time ship tracking is enhanced with
ship motion, wind sensor and camera and video data and combined with the most
accurate local wind, wave and ice forecasts it gives the users an unprecedented
level of situational awareness regardless of time, place or device.
Fleetrange IoT is also designed for emergency management and includes for example
local Search and Rescue (SAR) assets, real-time chat capabilities, the Vessel
Triage tool and easy sharing of data to external parties and Maritime Rescue
Coordination Centers (MRCC).
Fleetrange BOQA is a Bridge Operational Quality Assurance solution designed
primarily for the captains themselves and their fleet managers. The methodology
is used for systematically and automatically tracking and trending operational
quality events, such as heavy weather along the route, heavy motion, crash
stops, excessive turns, proximity to ice and icebergs, close encounter with
other ships, ECA/PSSA and restricted area entries, TSS-violations by other
ships, port arrivals and departures, schedule accuracy, cross-track and
off-track and blackouts.
