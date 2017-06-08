Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Technology, Transport
Latvia's Hygen to start making innovative CNG home refueling device
Hygen will start making
the innovative equipment with the help of a line of credit at Citadele Bank and a guarantee from the
development finance institution Altum, the Citadele
Bank announced.
With the new equipment, refueling of your CNG-powered car will take only
three minutes. The home refueling device developed by Hygen will be made in Latvia but at first will be put on the
markets in Central Europe, Middle East and America.
"We are now working on three pilot projects in cooperation with the
German car manufacturer Volkswagen Group and the leading natural gas companies
in Europe and America. The production of the equipment is to begin in the
second half of this year," said Roberts
Strods, COO and co-founder of Hygen.
He said they had used the venture capital and the EU funds to develop a
prototype but had needed financing to start production.
"With the help of a EUR 100,000 loan from Citadele Bank under a guarantee provided by Altum we have entered
the final phase in the product development. The European certification has been
obtained and we can now commence production of the equipment," Strods
said.
Hygen was founded in
December 2009. Its largest shareholder is Alex
Safronov with 59.8 percent.
Citadele Bank was the fifth largest bank in Latvia in terms of assets at the end of
September 2017.
