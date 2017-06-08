Estonia, Good for Business, Legislation, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
Estonia opens office in South Korea for issuing digital IDs to e-residents
|Photo: president.ee
"South Korea and Estonia may be located on the other side of the earth
from each other, but this distance does not count in the digital age. Our
countries have developed a strong bond of friendship, which is based on common
values, enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and love for
technology," Kaljulaid said at the opening of the office, adding that
the two countries in a changing world will benefit a lot from each other and
the use of digital ID possibilities will help the entrepreneurs of both
countries.
"When supporting entrepreneurs, the state must be prepared to support
innovation and adopt an enterprising mindset itself. The pilot project of the
Police and Border Guard Board for using a private enterprise for issuing
digital IDs of e-residents is a great example here, which will once again make
Estonia globally larger and serve the entrepreneurs of South Korea and the rest
of the world in the digital age," the head of state said.
So far, e-residency ID cards have only been issued in service offices of
the Police and Border Guard Board or in Estonian foreign services and
the police has not previously permitted any foreign partner to hand out
Estonian identity documents. The issuance office in Seoul is a branch of
VFS Global, which is a global company mainly focused on issuing visas.
"We have been issuing the first digital IDs from the e-resident
digital ID issuing office in Seoul already from the middle of December. As
technically, this is an innovative and complex enterprise, we wanted to be
certain that everything will function as needed before the official opening.
Approximately 100 digital IDs of e-residents have been issued by now. The
opening of the office in Seoul will help us take a small step closer to future
e-residents and give them the opportunity to operate in the Estonian economic
space. The number of applications for digital IDs of e-residents from South
Korea as well as Japan and China has increased significantly already
now," Krista Aas, deputy
director general of the Police and Border Guard who also attended the
opening, said.
Aas said that the opening of a visa center in South Korea is a good pilot
project, in which the capability of a foreign partner to offer us a secure
identification service can be assessed. "If the South Korean project is
successful, the plan is to expand with similar issuance offices to other
countries that do not have an Estonian foreign representation. In
addition, we are still considering the option that in the future, the mentioned
visa centers could also issue the documents of Estonian
citizens," Aas said.
The Interior Ministry, Police and Border Guard Board and VFS
South Korea Visa Application Center on October 20 signed an agreement, which
permits the South Korean Visa Application Center in Seoul to hand out
Estonian e-residency digital ID cards.
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has issued e-resident status to
30,492 people since December 2014. Most applications have come from the
citizens of Finland, Russia, Ukraine, the United States and
the United Kingdom. E-residency has been applied for from 151 countries,
in terms of the number of applications, South Korea is in 27th place, Japan in
12th place and China in 10th place.
- 07.02.2018 What’s good for Russian gas is good for America
- 07.02.2018 Insolvency claim against Latvia's Tosmares Kugubuvetava to be withdrawn
- 07.02.2018 В Минск из Риги отправился грузовой поезд-экспресс
- 07.02.2018 Стадион в Юрмале за 5,3 млн может обрушиться из-за снега
- 07.02.2018 First express freight train sent from Riga to Minsk this week
- 07.02.2018 4 in 10 heads of state, municipal firms in Lithuania linked with parties in 2017
- 07.02.2018 Литовская Hegelmann Transporte приобрела 1000 тягачей Mercedes-Benz
- 07.02.2018 В Латвии хотят штрафовать опоздавших с подачей налоговых деклараций до 700 евро
- 07.02.2018 В РФ введут электронные накладные для автогрузов
- 07.02.2018 Литва вводит электронные виньеты