Latvijas Pasts receives award for efficient cooperation from Alibaba group

Latvijas Pasts postal company has received the award for consentaneous team work and effective supporting from Cainiao, a company of Alibaba logistics group from China, Latvijas Pasts representatives reported LETA.

The award was presented to Latvijas Pasts board chairman Maris Vilcans and international relations department deputy director Andris Eglajs during the annual Cainiao logistics forum. More than 700 cooperation partners from the whole world participation in the forum.





In 2017 Latvijas Pasts engaged in a transit project – delivery of e-commerce shipments from Asia to the third countries, mostly delivering parcels from Alibaba e-commerce platform.





"It is a huge honor to receive such an award just six months after the cooperation started. Our cooperation partners in China are carefully monitoring all stages of the transit chain, measuring the speed and quality and analyzing efficiency of each stage. Latvijas Pasts has achieved efficiency in unloading cargos, processing and shipping them forward, demonstrating a speed that has won recognition," said Vilcans.





Latvian Transport Minister Uldis Augulis (Greens/Farmers) said that the transit project has a considerable impact not only on the sector of postal services but also on Latvia as a transit service provider in general, including in aviation. "Latvijas Pasts has started provision of transit services with a considerable dynamics, ensuring a serious increase in aviation services at the Riga airport and strengthening transit services provided by Latvia," he said.





During the transit project, Latvijas Pasts delivered about 20 transit air cargos, including with Boeing 747 jets, in the second half of last year.





In 2017 Latvijas Pasts in total processed several dozens of millions of different deliveries – small parcels, packages, letters, postcards, express mail shipments, advertising materials and subscribed press.





Latvijas Pasts is fully owned by the Latvian state and its basic function is providing the universal postal service. The company is also involved in providing philately, transportation, express mail, financial, press and IT services, as well as retail trade.