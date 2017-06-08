airBaltic and Air Malta sign agreement on codeshare flights

Latvian airline airBaltic and the national airline of the Maltese Islands – Air Malta have concluded a cooperation agreement, known as code-share agreement, LETA learned from airBaltic, informed BC the airline.

The airline explained that this partnership with Air Malta will enable airBaltic passengers to reach Malta every day via common gateways in Europe as well as additional destinations served from Malta. In turn this agreement will offer Air Malta passengers better connectivity to the Baltics and Eastern Europe.

Air Malta will place its flight code KM on direct flights Malta–Riga operated by airBaltic as well as connecting flights between Malta and the Baltics, whilst airBaltic will put its code BT on flights from Riga, Vilnius, and Tallinn to Malta as well as to Catania (Italy) via common gateways.

"The new codeshare agreement will improve airBaltic services between Malta and the Baltics allowing passengers to connect every day on this route via such common gateways as Vienna, Munich, Brussels, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Geneva, Zurich among others," said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic.

Paul Sies, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Malta, noted that this agreement is yet another milestone for Air Malta in its growth strategy and widening its network. "We are rapidly changing, transforming our business model to a hybrid carrier whilst rapidly increasing our frequencies on existing routes, we are opening new destinations and adding partnerships to the network. This agreement continues to expand and improve our network and adds to our range of codeshare partners with other like-minded quality airlines," he said.

Air Malta connects Malta with around 30 major cities across Europe, North Africa and the Mediterranean.

airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.