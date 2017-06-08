Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.02.2018, 00:59
airBaltic and Air Malta sign agreement on codeshare flights
The airline explained that this partnership with Air Malta will enable airBaltic
passengers to reach Malta every day via common gateways in Europe as well as
additional destinations served from Malta. In turn this agreement will offer Air Malta passengers better connectivity
to the Baltics and Eastern Europe.
Air Malta will place its
flight code KM on direct flights Malta–Riga operated by airBaltic as well as connecting flights between Malta and the
Baltics, whilst airBaltic will put
its code BT on flights from Riga, Vilnius, and Tallinn to Malta as well as to
Catania (Italy) via common gateways.
"The new codeshare agreement will improve airBaltic services between Malta and the Baltics allowing
passengers to connect every day on this route via such common gateways as
Vienna, Munich, Brussels, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Geneva, Zurich among
others," said Martin Gauss,
Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic.
Paul Sies, Chief Commercial
Officer at Air Malta, noted that this
agreement is yet another milestone for Air
Malta in its growth strategy and widening its network. "We are rapidly
changing, transforming our business model to a hybrid carrier whilst rapidly
increasing our frequencies on existing routes, we are opening new destinations
and adding partnerships to the network. This agreement continues to expand and
improve our network and adds to our range of codeshare partners with other
like-minded quality airlines," he said.
Air Malta connects Malta
with around 30 major cities across Europe, North Africa and the Mediterranean.
airBaltic serves over 60
destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights
from Tallinn and Vilnius.
- 01.02.2018 Даугавпилсский локомотивный завод Олега Осиновского покинет Рижскую биржу
- 01.02.2018 Рынок новых автомобилей Литвы в 2018 году вырос на 16%
- 01.02.2018 Предприятия Kalev и Poltsamaa объединят в фирму Orkla Eesti AS
- 01.02.2018 Orlen boosts capacity at Butinge crude terminal by 20%
- 01.02.2018 В Латвии на 2,3% уменьшилось число налогоплательщиков
- 01.02.2018 Литва поставил рекорд по энергопотреблению в 2017 году
- 01.02.2018 Акционеры RB Rail выразили недоверие Байбе Рубесе
- 01.02.2018 Baltic International Bank увеличивает уставный капитал на 6 млн. евро
- 01.02.2018 Минтранспорта Литвы озабочено качеством дорог
- 01.02.2018 airBaltic будет сотрудничать с Air Malta