Friday, 26.01.2018, 08:41
UAE expands list of Lithuanian food product imports
The United Arab Emirates has expanded the list of Lithuanian food product imports to include bovine animals, birds, chicks, hatching eggs and fodder, the Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service said, cites LETA/BNS.
The UAE issued the necessary certificates this week. Lithuania earlier received the green light to export fish, meat and dairy products to the country.
Lithuanian companies must have Halal certificates, which show that their products and business practices comply with Islamic law, to export their products to the UAE.
The food authority last year had certificates for exports of various products approved by seven countries, including Japan, Algeria, Mexico, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, New Zealand and the UAE.
