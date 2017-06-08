Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Society, Technology
Cinema visits total record 3.51 mln in 2017 in Estonia
Estonian movies were seen in cinemas by 282,421 people and ticket sales totaled
1.54 million euros. Cinema visits per person totaled 2.67, which means that
Estonia is among the countries with the highest number of cinema visits per
person. The average cost of a movie ticket was 5.53 euros.
The most popular Estonian movie was "Sangarid" ('The Dissidents')
with 85,306 viewers, while "Svingerid" ('Swingers') placed second
with 79,346 viewers. The most popular non-Estonian movie was "Despicable
Me 3" which was seen by 148,754 people.
The market share of movies made in Estonia was 8.03% last year, down from
2016. The market share of European movies was 23.74% and of U.S. movies 54.97%,
while the share of movies made elsewhere in the world was 13.26%.
