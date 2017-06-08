Cinema visits total record 3.51 mln in 2017 in Estonia

In 2017, Estonian cinemas were visited 3.51 million times and ticket sales totaled 19.4 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

Estonian movies were seen in cinemas by 282,421 people and ticket sales totaled 1.54 million euros. Cinema visits per person totaled 2.67, which means that Estonia is among the countries with the highest number of cinema visits per person. The average cost of a movie ticket was 5.53 euros.

The most popular Estonian movie was "Sangarid" ('The Dissidents') with 85,306 viewers, while "Svingerid" ('Swingers') placed second with 79,346 viewers. The most popular non-Estonian movie was "Despicable Me 3" which was seen by 148,754 people.

The market share of movies made in Estonia was 8.03% last year, down from 2016. The market share of European movies was 23.74% and of U.S. movies 54.97%, while the share of movies made elsewhere in the world was 13.26%.