Baltic Export, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:58
Imlitex Holdings to export products via Klaipeda port and Riga
The company
announced signature of a long-term contract with Bega, one of the largest stevedoring companies in Lithuania.
Gytis Svilainis, marketing chief at Imlitex Holdings, told BNS that the production will be exported via
both ports from fall.
Imlitex Agro CEO Asta Vaiciulyte told BNS that the company would not reveal the
grain exports numbers or proportions due to confidentiality reasons.
Bega is currently expanding terminal capacities,
building six new reservoirs of 12,000 cubic meters each, with some of them
intended for grain of Imlitex Holdings' subsidiary, Imlitex Agro. Bega is investing
5 million euros in the first grain handling complex, with a total investment of
25 million euros within three years.
Imlitex Agro is currently building a grain elevator with capacity of 30,000 tons
of grain in Kretinga, close to Klaipeda.
In 2016, the Imlitex Holdings group posted
turnover of 244.983 million euros, up by 5.4% year-on-year, while consolidated
profits fell by 36% to 1.548 million euros.
- 23.01.2018 Number of students dropped by 35% over the decade in Latvia
- 23.01.2018 Industrial production in Lithuania decreased by 2.6% in December
- 23.01.2018 Доля Газпрома на литовском газовом рынке выросла до 60%
- 23.01.2018 Создатель эстонской Taxify попал в ТОП-30 лучших ИТ-бизнесменов Европы
- 23.01.2018 Tesla готовится построить суперскоростные электрозаправки Supercharges в странах Балтии
- 23.01.2018 BLRT Grupp to modernize six 12,500-ton vessels for Dutch shipper
- 23.01.2018 Подробности реорганизации ветки Rail Baltica от Каунаса до Польши
- 23.01.2018 Датское Baltic Agro купило латвийское предприятие Tukuma Straume
- 23.01.2018 Литва и Латвия в ТОПе 5 развивающихся стран с наибольшим инклюзивным ростом экономики
- 23.01.2018 Объемы промпроизводства в Литве в 2017 году выросли на 7,1%