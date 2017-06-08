Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Markets and Companies, Transport
Graanul Invest buys freight ship for EUR 10 mln
According to Graanul Invest, the
186-meter vessel bought for more than 10 million euros has been named MV
Imavere.
The ship's name derives from the name of the location of the company's
first pellet factory. The vessel is capable of transporting approximately
30,000 tons of pellets at a time and it has been entered into the Cyprus
Registry of Ships, the company said.
MV Imavere will carry goods of Graanul
Invest and serve its customers in the U.K. and the Netherlands.
Graanul Invest CEO Raul Kirjanen refused to
disclose the exact price of the vessel to BNS. "But it's over 10 million
in any event," he said. "We saw that there was a favorable offer
around, and we need to transport our goods. The vessel will not be left
idle," Kirjanen said.
The seller is the Danish shipowning company Dampskibsselskabet Norden.
The vessel will be operated and manned by a German company, Grona Shipmanagement GmbH & Co. KG.
Graanul Invest said that the use of larger ships enables it to reduce the environmental
footprint of pellet production and pellet trade as well as the link between the
price of its output and global oil prices by cutting the amount of fuel spent
for the manufacture and delivery of a ton of pellets.
