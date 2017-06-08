Analytics, Car market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Transport

Lithuania's growth of new car sales EU's biggest in 2017

Lithuania's new car sales grew at the fastest rate in the EU in 2017, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on Wednesday, cites LETA/BNS.

New passenger car registrations in Lithuania jumped by 2 7. 3 over 2017 year-on-year to 25,900 units, making the country the top seller of new car sales in the Baltic states.


Latvia posted a 2% annual increase to 1 6,700 and Estonia recorded an 11. 6% rise to 25,000 units last year from 2016.


Across the European Union, new car sales went up by 3.4% to 15.138 million, dropping by 4.9% to 1.088 million in December alone. Volkswagen automobiles remain the most popular brand, selling 1.646 million cars in 2017, which is a decline by 0.3% from the year before.




