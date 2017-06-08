Alcohol, Baltic Export, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Baltic Beer Company to produce cannabis-flavored beer in Tallinn
Creso Pharma, Australian developer and producer of pharmaceutical-grade nutraceuticals
and medical cannabis products, announced on Thursday that they have teamed up
with the Canadian financial investor LGC
Capital and Baltic Beer Company
to seat up a company named CLV Frontier
Brands Pty Ltd.
Under the agreement, Creso Pharma
and LGC Capital will both invest
150,000 euros in the venture, whereas Baltic
Beer Company will make a contribution of the same size in the form of
services.
"CLV intends to establish a pilot R&D brewing facility in Tallinn,
Estonia which will be dedicated to working on innovative recipes and developing
proprietary know-how and IP which will be registered by the joint venture. CLV
will distribute and market products strictly in compliance with all local
laws," the press release reads.
It says that CLV is currently developing an initial premium four-beer range
containing unique cannabis terpene mixes as well as other innovative
ingredients. These unique terpenes will carry the flavor and aroma of cannabis
and will provide a sensual cannabis experience, but will not contain THC or CBD
or any other cannabinoids.
Baltic Beer Company is a UK based company that created and markets the Estonian beer brand
called Viru Premium Estonian Beer. Viru Beer is currently sold in numerous
markets around the world including Australia, China, UK, Italy and Mexico.
