Friday, 12.01.2018, 11:42
Taxify launches in Lisbon
"We are
pleased to announce that beginning today we offer residents to Lisbon a more
favorable and higher quality alternative to the existing monopolistic market
leader," Taxify founder and
chief executive Markus Villig said
in a press release.
Villig described Portugal as a rapidly developing
market open to innovation.
Taxify launched in
Lisabon with more than 600 drivers, with hundreds of more drivers waiting for
the possibility to join the platform. The Taxify app has been downloaded by 2,500 locals to date.
Taxify charges a
commission of 15 percent, which is 10 percent lower than that of its
competitors active in Portugal.
Taxify is planning
to next make its service available in Melbourne, Australia, and Toronto,
Canada.
Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops
a global transport platform. It is active in 28 cities and 21 different
countries, mediating tens of millions of rides per year. The company employs a
workforce of 400 people across the world. In August 2017 Taxify started
cooperation with the world's biggest ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing, which made an investment in Taxify and supports the company's further growth in
Africa and Europe.
