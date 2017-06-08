ASDA testing Cleveron's parcel robot

A parcel robot produced at the factory of Estonian delivery solutions company Cleveron at the end of last year started operating in the Manchester store of ASDA, the United Kingdom's third largest retail chain, the regional daily Sakala reports, cites LETA/BNS.

According to ASDA's website, the result by Friday morning was good as 1,500 customers had used the robot in only a week.





The largest customer of Cleveron's parcel robots is the world's largest retailer Walmart, which mostly operates in North America. The retail chain initially ordered 100 robots from the company and later ordered 500 additional robots. The orders are likely to grow even further this year.





Cleveron's contract in Spain with a large clothing retailer, whose most famous trademark is Zara, is in a testing phase. "If the test is satisfactory for them, we can move on with a larger contract," CEO of Cleveron Arno Kutt said.





While the contract entered into with Zara for the most part deals with returning items that unsuitable for the customers, then for ASDA the robot has been first and foremost ordered for issuing ordered items. Unlike Walmart, ASDA is offering its customers the option of receiving from the parcel robot goods bought from other online stores.





The customers first and foremost are offered the option of receiving goods via the parcel terminal that have been bought from the George.com web store, which is owned by ASDA. However, goods bought from traders such as Asos, Missguided and Decathlon can also be ordered to the parcel terminal.





ASDA has 600 stores and an online store in the United Kingdom and it is the country's third largest retail chain. The two largest chains are Tesco and Sainsbury.





Revenue of Cleveron in 2016 increased by 29.7 percent to 3.3 million euros and the company's average workforce last year was 53 people.





The estimated revenue of 2017 is approximately 10 million euros, while the revenue for this year is estimated to total 30 million euros. The production volume for this year has already been fulfilled with contracts.