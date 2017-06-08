Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Post Office, Technology, Transport
ASDA testing Cleveron's parcel robot
According to
ASDA's website, the result by Friday
morning was good as 1,500 customers had used the robot in only a week.
The largest customer of Cleveron's parcel robots
is the world's largest retailer Walmart, which mostly operates in North
America. The retail chain initially ordered 100 robots from the company and
later ordered 500 additional robots. The orders are likely to grow even further
this year.
Cleveron's contract in
Spain with a large clothing retailer, whose most famous trademark is Zara, is
in a testing phase. "If the test is satisfactory for them, we can move on
with a larger contract," CEO of Cleveron Arno Kutt said.
While the contract entered into with Zara for the most
part deals with returning items that unsuitable for the customers, then
for ASDA the robot
has been first and foremost ordered for issuing ordered items. Unlike
Walmart, ASDA is offering its customers the option of
receiving from the parcel robot goods bought from other online stores.
The customers first and foremost are offered the
option of receiving goods via the parcel terminal that have been bought from
the George.com web store, which is owned by ASDA. However, goods bought from traders such as Asos,
Missguided and Decathlon can also be ordered to the parcel terminal.
ASDA has 600
stores and an online store in the United Kingdom and it is the country's third
largest retail chain. The two largest chains are Tesco and Sainsbury.
Revenue of Cleveron in 2016 increased by
29.7 percent to 3.3 million euros and the company's average workforce last year
was 53 people.
The estimated revenue of 2017 is approximately 10
million euros, while the revenue for this year is estimated to total 30 million
euros. The production volume for this year has already been fulfilled with
contracts.
