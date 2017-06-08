Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.01.2018, 21:18
Orlen Lithuania to invest up to EUR 100 mln in 2018
"In addition to other projects, we plan to open a new production unit
of chemical oil products, which will expand the company's portfolio. We are
about to complete the new reservoir in the Butinge terminal, which will
increase the total capacity of the reservoirs by 20%, ensure more reliable oil
supplies to the plant and boost the country's energy security," Orlen Lietuva said in a press release.
Tomas Digaitis, spokesman for the company, told BNS he could not provide more information
yet about the future investment, planning to elaborate more next week.
The company said its planned and completed investments for the 2017 -2018
period would reach 150-200 million US dollars (EUR 124.5-166 mln). According to
earlier reports from Orlen, 2017
investments totaled at 60 million euros, therefore, should be around 60-100
million euros this year.
Since purchasing then Mazeikiu Nafta (Mazeikiai Oil) in 2006, Orlen invested more than 1 billion US
dollars (EUR 830.2 mln) in the company's modernization.
In 2017, Orlen Lietuva processed
more than 10 million tons of oil, which was transported by 100 tankers via the
Butinge terminal.
- 08.01.2018 Cargo turnover at Skulte port rose by 9% in 2017
- 08.01.2018 DB Engineering & Consulting GmbHсоставит бизнес-модель проекта Rail Baltic
- 08.01.2018 Lielzeltini poultry farm in Latvia grew by 16.3% in FY
- 08.01.2018 Уроженка Даугавпилса претендует на пост министра финансов Польши
- 08.01.2018 Lithuania's jobless rate up 1% in December
- 08.01.2018 На заправках в Риге - самый дорогой бензин в Балтии
- 08.01.2018 Российский экраноплан запустят по маршруту Таллинн-Хельсинки в 2019 году
- 08.01.2018 Lithuanian, Polish PMs discuss bilateral ties, EU issues
- 08.01.2018 Место эмигрантов в Литве занимают украинцы
- 08.01.2018 Латвийская хлебопекарня Liepkalni вложила в бизнес в Эстонии 1,8 млн. евро