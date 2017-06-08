Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.01.2018, 08:58
Bite Latvija invests around EUR 10 mln in network infrastructure in 2017
"We keep developing the network infrastructure - expanding the
coverage, increasing the network capacity and the like. Last year we invested
around EUR 10 million in development of the network infrastructure. More than
30% of the investments were made in expansion of the 4G network," said Aigars Sprukulis, the head of the
Network Department at Bite Latvija.
In 2017, Bite Latvija introduced
4G technology in 125 base stations throughout Latvia, including in 41
newly-built 3G/4G base stations, and its 4G coverage now extends to 75% of
Latvia's territory.
In the next few months the company intends to upgrade all existing base
stations to 4G. Other plans include construction of over 60 new base stations
to cover 100% of Latvia's territory.
At present Bite Latvija has 750
base stations across Latvia, of which more than 600 have already been upgraded
to 4G.
In 2016, Bite Latvija group
posted EUR 79.668 million in turnover, up 16.8% year-on-year, and its profit
rose 30.6% to EUR 8.645 million.
- 08.01.2018 Police ask to start criminal prosecution of six persons involved in Trasta Komercbanka liquidation
- 08.01.2018 Estonia prepared to establish joint ventures with Azerbaijan
- 08.01.2018 Port of Tallinn passenger numbers hit record high for 10th consecutive year
- 08.01.2018 Fitek buys Lithuania's SIS
- 08.01.2018 LMT pays for 5G frequency bands it bought at auction in 2017
- 08.01.2018 Estonian Sea Wolf hoping to start service on Tallinn-Helsinki route in 2019
- 08.01.2018 Liepkalni invests EUR 1.8 mln in new bakery, shop and cafe in Estonia
- 05.01.2018 In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent
- 05.01.2018 Дочка Inbank AS продала свою часть стартапа Veriff OU