Bite Latvija invests around EUR 10 mln in network infrastructure in 2017

Bite Latvija mobile operator invested around EUR 10 million in development of the network infrastructure in 2017, reports LETA.

"We keep developing the network infrastructure - expanding the coverage, increasing the network capacity and the like. Last year we invested around EUR 10 million in development of the network infrastructure. More than 30% of the investments were made in expansion of the 4G network," said Aigars Sprukulis, the head of the Network Department at Bite Latvija.

In 2017, Bite Latvija introduced 4G technology in 125 base stations throughout Latvia, including in 41 newly-built 3G/4G base stations, and its 4G coverage now extends to 75% of Latvia's territory.

In the next few months the company intends to upgrade all existing base stations to 4G. Other plans include construction of over 60 new base stations to cover 100% of Latvia's territory.

At present Bite Latvija has 750 base stations across Latvia, of which more than 600 have already been upgraded to 4G.

In 2016, Bite Latvija group posted EUR 79.668 million in turnover, up 16.8% year-on-year, and its profit rose 30.6% to EUR 8.645 million.