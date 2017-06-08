Baltic Export, Employment, Estonia, Good for Business, Technology
Estonian Helmes planning to hire 200 in 2018
The Estonian software developer Helmes AS is planning to increase its worker numbers by 200 to 500 in 2018, Postimees said, cites LETA/BNS.
"We expect to at least double our current rate of growth," Helmes manager and co-owner Jaan Pillesaar said. He added that the number of employees is planned to grow by 200 to 500 by the end of the year.
He said that Helmes is planning to expand its operations mainly to Lithuania and Belarus, where thousands of highly skilled software engineers graduate from universities every year and where also the tax burden is low.
Pillesaar added that the opening of a new office in Poland, the United States or some country of southern Europe is also possible.
