Neste invests EUR 750,000 in new gas filling station in southern Latvia

Neste Latvija fuel company has invested around EUR 750,000 in a new gas filling station in southern Latvia, the company announced LETA.

The new gas station in Annenieki, Dobele region, is the 70th Neste gas station in Latvia. It can serve both passenger cars and trucks.

Neste Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 276.375 million in turnover, down 32.1% from 2015, while the company's profit dropped 10.8% year-on-year to EUR 9.666 million.

Neste Latvija is a subsidiary of Finnish oil company Neste.