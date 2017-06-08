Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:03
Neste invests EUR 750,000 in new gas filling station in southern Latvia
BC, Riga, 03.01.2018.Print version
Neste Latvija fuel company has invested around EUR 750,000 in a new gas filling station in southern Latvia, the company announced LETA.
The new gas station in Annenieki, Dobele region, is the 70th Neste gas
station in Latvia. It can serve both passenger cars and trucks.
Neste Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 276.375 million in turnover, down 32.1% from 2015,
while the company's profit dropped 10.8% year-on-year to EUR 9.666 million.
Neste Latvija is a subsidiary of Finnish oil company Neste.
Other articles:
- 03.01.2018 Третий год в Латвии растет число ликвидируемых предприятий
- 03.01.2018 In November, industrial production output grew by 3.6% in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Prices of diesel fuel, beer, cigarettes to grow in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Estonian households' spending on clothing and footwear highest in EU
- 03.01.2018 Almost 22,000 new businesses established in Estonia in 2017
- 03.01.2018 Crent, Storent construction equipment rentals merge in Latvia
- 03.01.2018 Латвийское АО HansaMatrix получил средства на строительство производства в Парогре
- 03.01.2018 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в Латвии за девять месяцев 2017 года увеличился на 13,5%
- 03.01.2018 Электросети Эстонии в 2016 году оказались самым ненадежным предприятием в регионе
- 03.01.2018 Эстонское Magnetic MRO продают китайскому концерну