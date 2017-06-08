Improving working conditions in European states: new draft for a Directive

Eugene Eteris, RSU/BC, Riga, 27.12.2017.



The “world of work” is changing fast with a growing number of non-standard jobs and contracts. After extensive public consultation in the member states, the draft Directive forces social partners to implement new minimum working conditions’ requirements through collective agreements. The Baltic States shall be aware of new requirements as the draft fully respects national social dialogue practices.

Commission Vice-President responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, Valdis Dombrovskis underlined the draft answers the requirements for more transparent and predictable working conditions in the EU states. The draft is based on the compromise to create more secure employment in modern types of working arrangements, allowing for flexibility and ensuring a level playing field. He stressed that the new proposal fully respects national social dialogue practices, by allowing social partners to implement the new minimum requirements relating to working conditions through collective agreements. Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen added that the “world of work” is changing fast with a growing number of non-standard jobs and contracts. This means that more and more people are at risk of not being covered by basic rights: starting from specifying the terms of working conditions to increased transparency and predictability, which will benefit both workers and businesses.



Short history The Commission’s draft for a Directive on “Predictable and Transparent Working Conditions” will update and replace the so-called “written statement Directive, 91/533/EEC”, adopted in 1991 (still in force), which gives employees starting a new job the right to be notified in writing of the essential aspects of their employment relationship. Commission is aware that after more than 25 years, this Directive does not no longer answer changing labour market realities, in particular concerning the new forms of work that have developed in recent years. Increased labour market flexibility and a growing diversity of forms of work have created new jobs and allowed more people to become professionally active. The draft also exposed some gaps in the protection of workers and, in some cases involving vulnerable workers, contributed to new forms of precariousness. The Commission’s initiative was announced in April 2017 together with the European Pillar of Social Rights, being part of the 2018 Commission Work Programme and following two-stage consultation of social partners. However, the EU states’ social partners did not enter into negotiations to propose their own agreement; therefore, the Commission decided to take action and made a present draft. The initiative also responds to two resolutions of the European Parliament: on a European Pillar of the Social Rights, requesting a framework Directive on decent working conditions in all forms of employment (from January 2017); and on working conditions and precarious employment, calling for a revision of the 1991 Directive to take account of new forms of employment (from July 2017). The European Council in December 2017 called upon the EU three legislative institutions to progress swiftly on pending social files at EU level referring also to the initiatives announced by the Commission in its Work Programme, which includes this Directive.

