AM Baltics starts work on single Baltic digital platform

The pan-Baltic media group All Media Baltics (AM Baltics) has started work on a single Baltic digital platform, which will be developed as part of an investment program worth over EUR 10 million, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

AM Baltics representatives said that the new digital platform will combine all the content created by AM Baltics companies and will make it accessible on various devices via the platform’s apps.

Sniedzite Vilmane, digital projects manager at All Media Latvia (AM Latvia), has been tasked with managing the development of the AM Baltics digital platform. Vilmane has also joined the AM Baltics management team, chaired by Pierre Danon.

The new platform is expected to completed and launched in the first half of 2018.

Danon indicated that the work on the new digital platform marked a new phase in the company’s development and voiced satisfaction that local professionals could be put in charge of the platform’s development.

As reported, In October, Swedish media holding Modern Times Group (MTG) sold its Baltic business to international assets manager Providence Equity Partners (Providence), and the new company, combining all its businesses in the Baltic states, including TV3, LNT, Viasat, Star FM and Smart AD, was named All Media Baltics.

The brands of All Media Baltics are TV3, TV3+, TV6, LNT and Kanals 2 television channels, Star FM, Radio Volna and Power Hit Radio radio stations, TVplay and TV3play video portals, Skaties.lv, Uudised.ee and TV3.lt news portals, as well as the video content platform Baltics Viaplay and pay TV providers Viasat and SmartAD.