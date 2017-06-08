EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Latvia, Technology
AM Baltics starts work on single Baltic digital platform
AM Baltics representatives said that the new digital platform will combine all the
content created by AM Baltics companies and will make it accessible on various
devices via the platform’s apps.
Sniedzite Vilmane, digital projects manager at All Media Latvia (AM Latvia), has been tasked
with managing the development of the AM
Baltics digital platform. Vilmane has also joined the AM Baltics management
team, chaired by Pierre Danon.
The new platform is expected to completed and launched in the first half of
2018.
Danon indicated that the work on the new digital platform marked a new
phase in the company’s development and voiced satisfaction that local
professionals could be put in charge of the platform’s development.
As reported, In October, Swedish media holding Modern Times Group (MTG)
sold its Baltic business to international assets manager Providence Equity
Partners (Providence), and the new company, combining all its businesses in the
Baltic states, including TV3, LNT, Viasat, Star FM and Smart AD, was named All
Media Baltics.
The brands of All Media Baltics
are TV3, TV3+, TV6, LNT and Kanals 2 television channels, Star FM, Radio Volna
and Power Hit Radio radio stations, TVplay and TV3play video portals,
Skaties.lv, Uudised.ee and TV3.lt news portals, as well as the video content
platform Baltics Viaplay and pay TV providers Viasat and SmartAD.
