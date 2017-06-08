Removing obstacles & reinforcing trust in the Single Market for SMEs and consumers

Two new Commission’s drafts are aimed at making it easier for companies, especially SMEs, to sell their products across Europe. Besides, the proposals would reinforce trust and strengthen control by national authorities and customs officers to prevent unsafe products from being sold to European consumers. Adopted by the European Parliament and the Council, they will be directly applicable in the member states.

It is known that trade in goods accounts for 75% of intra-EU trade and around 25% of the EU's GDP. The ESM product rules cover vast majority of all manufactured products in the EU with an average value of €2,400 billion; about 5 million SMEs are involved in produced and/or distributing various goods.

The EU Single Market (ESM) is designed to allow goods, services, capital and people to move freely around the member states while offering greater choice and lower prices for consumers and opportunities for professionals and businesses. However, these opportunities do not always provide for the mentioned advantages as ESM’s rules are either not known nor implemented or simply tarnished by numerous unjustified barriers. Thus in 2015, the Commission presented its Single Market Strategy, i.e. a roadmap to deliver on political commitment to unleash full potentials of the Single Market by using ESM as a vital instrument for European companies’ growth.

See more on ESM in: http://ec.europa.eu/growth/single-market/strategy_en

ESM rules not only allow products to circulate freely among the EU states but ensure high level of environmental, health and safety protection; e.g. EU legislation in such areas as toys and chemicals are among the strictest in the world.

The new proposals complement other initiatives already put forward to deliver on the 2015 Single Market Strategy: e.g. measures for improved protection of intellectual property rights, proposals on e-commerce, guidance on the collaborative economy, steps to modernise the EU's standardisation policy, a Start-up and Scale-up Initiative, measures to give a fresh boost to the services sector and steps to enhance compliance and practical functioning of the EU Single Market.

Internal Market Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska underlined commenting on the drafts’ publication, that consumers in the EU Single Market have to trust that the products they use are of the same standard wherever they come from. Besides, public authorities must believe that the products on their national markets are safe for their citizens. She added that trust in the Single Market was undermined by recent scandals; this trust must be rebuilt with stricter controls to exclude faulty products from the market.