Karavela permitted to resume exports to Russia

The Russian food safety authority, Rosselkhoznadzor, has lifted the restrictions earlier imposed on imports of products by the Latvian fish cannery Karavela, Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement published on December 18th, cites LETA.

According to the statement, Rosselkhoznadzor has also lifted the restrictions on imports of fish products by the Estonian company DGM Shipping.

The restrictions on imports of products by Karavela and DGM Shipping to Russia have been lifted as of December 15.

The Russian food safety authority said that the possibility of lifting the restrictions on imports of products by other Latvian and Estonian companies will be considered based on the information about correction of the violations supplied by the competent Latvian and Estonian authorities.

As reported, in summer 2015 Rosselkhoznadzor banned imports of fish products from Latvia and Estonia to Russia, citing breaches of veterinary and sanitary standards.