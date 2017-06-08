Over EUR 18 mln to be spent on construction works in Ventspils port

The northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils is planning to spend over EUR 18 million on the reconstruction of several hydrotechnical structures, the port’s spokeswoman Inga Ievina informed LETA.

The reconstruction works planned in the port over the next five years include a renovation and reconstruction of the Southern and Northern Breakwaters, waterfront reinforcement structures and the freeport’s small fishing harbor.

Construction works at the Southern Breakwater are expected to begin soon to increase the tetrapod structure along the breakwater, repair the surfacing and provide a new lighting system along the breakwater.

The reconstruction of the Northern Breakwater is scheduled for begin in mid-2018.

There are also plans to reconstruct waterfront reinforcements at the port and to build additional structures in the freeport’s so called winter harbor to improve mooring conditions in stormy weather.

“The goal of the project is to maintain unchangingly high safety standards at the Freeport of Ventspils,” Ievina explained.

The project’s total costs exceed EUR 18 million, with the EU Cohesion Fund expected to provide the biggest part of this sum.





On Thursday, the Freeport of Ventspils Board signed an agreement with the Central Finance and Contracting Agency of Latvia on the project’s implementation.