Over EUR 18 mln to be spent on construction works in Ventspils port
The reconstruction works planned in the port over the next five years
include a renovation and reconstruction of the Southern and Northern
Breakwaters, waterfront reinforcement structures and the freeport’s small
fishing harbor.
Construction works at the Southern Breakwater are expected to begin soon to
increase the tetrapod structure along the breakwater, repair the surfacing and
provide a new lighting system along the breakwater.
The reconstruction of the Northern Breakwater is scheduled for begin in
mid-2018.
There are also plans to reconstruct waterfront reinforcements at the port
and to build additional structures in the freeport’s so called winter harbor to
improve mooring conditions in stormy weather.
“The goal of the project is to maintain unchangingly high safety standards
at the Freeport of Ventspils,” Ievina explained.
The project’s total costs exceed EUR 18 million, with the EU Cohesion Fund
expected to provide the biggest part of this sum.
On Thursday, the Freeport of Ventspils Board signed an agreement with the
Central Finance and Contracting Agency of Latvia on the project’s
implementation.
