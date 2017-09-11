Ecology, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Lithuania, Technology
Lithuanian Energy looking for partners for offshore wind farm projects
“Last year we adopted an ambitious strategy LE 2030, aiming
to become one of the regional drivers of the green energy transformation. In
the upcoming 12 years, we plan to install up to 3000 MW, majority of which will
come from wind energy. In order to realize our ambitions, we look for an
experienced partner with a proven track record who would bring best-practises
and expertise in building offshore wind projects. Later on, we expect to
develop joint offshore wind energy projects in Lithuania as well”, says Dominykas Tuckus, Member of the Board
and Director of Infrastructure and Development at Lietuvos Energija.
Lietuvos Energija plans to decide on potential partnership by the end of 2019.
In case of
a successful cooperation agreement, the potential partnership will be
implemented through a two-stage process. During the first phase, Lietuvos Energija aims to gain relevant
expertise related to the offshore wind energy projects by acquiring a minority
stake in a project within European Economic Area, which already is in the late
stage of development. During the second phase, Lietuvos Energija plans to take an active part in the development
of offshore wind energy projects in the Baltic Sea. It can happen after the
Lithuanian government conducts the necessary preparatory works needed to launch
auctions for offshore wind energy development.
Wind farms’
development in the Baltic Sea will contribute considerably to Lithuania’s
national goal to generate a lion’s share of electricity from renewable energy
sources.
“Lithuania’s
National Energy Independence Strategy foresees offshore wind farm development
in the Baltic Sea as one of the means to achieve ambitious goals in renewable
energy production. Our aim is to collect the necessary experience and enlarge
our own wind energy capacity now, to be able to participate successfully in the
offshore wind farm’s development in Lithuania in the future”, adds D.
Tuckus.
