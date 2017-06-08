Energy, Legislation, Lithuania, Oil, Transport
Lithuania's oil reserves shrink further, new licensing tender may be launched
Jonas Satkunas added that the authorities
were considering launching a new licensing tender in 2018.
"Oil production has been decreasing since 2001,
at 10-12% annually. Reserves in the oil fields that have been explored and are
being operated are running low. Yes, a decline is probably inevitable (this
year)," he told BNS.
According to the Geological Service, Lithuania's crude
oil production fell by 12% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 68,000 cubic meters.
The director said that oil companies were looking for
new deposits, but oil production was unlikely to reverse its downward trend. He
said that the service was considering announcing a licensing tender in the
Silute-Taurage area
.
According to Satkunas, there are great prospects for
and interest in oil extraction at sea, but that requires putting the necessary
legal framework in place.
Lithuania's explored oil reserves amount to 23.9
million cubic meters. Crude oil is extracted from onshore fields by five
companies, including Lotos-Geonafta,
Minijos Nafta, Manifoldas, Genciu Nafta and LL Investicijos.
