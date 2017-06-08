Energy, Estonia, Gas, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Transport
Elme Messer Gaas launches Riga filling station
"Thanks to the utilization of the filling station we took the quality
control of our output to a new level, took into use standard technologies and
increased the efficiency and safety of production processes. The output of the
filling station is nearly 500,000 bottles a year," a member of the board
of Elme Messer Gaas, Igor Berman,
said in a press release.
With its technical equipment and productivity, the new station is among the
top 10 Messer Group stations in Europe. The filling station with nearly 15,000
square meter area is fully automated.
The new stations enables to produce complex mixes. In addition, bottles are
repaired and certified at the station.
Elme Messer Gaas is active in the production and sale of industrial and medical gases,
welding gases, and the sale and maintenance of welding equipment. The group is
made up of three manufacturing companies: Elme
Messer Metalurgs LZES SIA in Latvia, VPSA
Jarvakandi OU in Estonia, and the parent company AS Elme Messer Gaas, which owns and operates a manufacturing plant in
Auvere, Northeast Estonia.
The other companies of the group are Elme
Messer L SIA in Latvia, Elme Messer
Lit UAB in Lithuania and Elme Messer
K OOO in Russia.
