Elme Messer Gaas launches Riga filling station

AS Elme Messer Gaas, joint venture of Germany's Messer Group and BLRT Grupp of Estonia, opened a liquid gas filling station in Riga and the total volume of investments was 6 million euros, of which 1.3 million euros came from the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), reports LETA.

"Thanks to the utilization of the filling station we took the quality control of our output to a new level, took into use standard technologies and increased the efficiency and safety of production processes. The output of the filling station is nearly 500,000 bottles a year," a member of the board of Elme Messer Gaas, Igor Berman, said in a press release.

With its technical equipment and productivity, the new station is among the top 10 Messer Group stations in Europe. The filling station with nearly 15,000 square meter area is fully automated.

The new stations enables to produce complex mixes. In addition, bottles are repaired and certified at the station.

Elme Messer Gaas is active in the production and sale of industrial and medical gases, welding gases, and the sale and maintenance of welding equipment. The group is made up of three manufacturing companies: Elme Messer Metalurgs LZES SIA in Latvia, VPSA Jarvakandi OU in Estonia, and the parent company AS Elme Messer Gaas, which owns and operates a manufacturing plant in Auvere, Northeast Estonia.

The other companies of the group are Elme Messer L SIA in Latvia, Elme Messer Lit UAB in Lithuania and Elme Messer K OOO in Russia.