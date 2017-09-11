Education and Science, Estonia, Legislation
Estonia's education minister summons rector over allegations of foul play at TalTech
"It is with growing concern that I am following the
developments that have taken place and are taking place around Tallinn
University of Technology -- despite two press conferences on said topic, the
public has yet to get clear answers," Reps said. "These are necessary,
however, in order to restore a peaceful work atmosphere both at TTU and in the
whole scientist community."
Reps added that she invited Rector Jaak Aaviksoo to a
meeting at the ministry for Wednesday.
A piece of investigative journalism published by Postimees at
the end of August reported about scheming at the Ragnar Nurkse Department
of Innovation and Governance at TalTech, as part of which EU project monies
were allegedly paid out as salaries to researchers by forging work timetables
and work time reports while Rector Jaak Aaviksoo, who had been alerted by a
whistle-blower five months ago, turned a blind eye.
Postimees said on Tuesday that after week-long work, the
authors of an interim report on the matter at TalTech presented a version
showing the university in a better light, but refused to share any piece of
evidence.
The prosecutor's office has opened a criminal proceeding to
look into project financing at the Department of Innovation and Governance
at TalTech. Aaviksoo meanwhile has said that he will step down immediately
if a suspicion of a criminal offense is lodged against him or the university in
the course of the probe
