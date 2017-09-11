Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States
SDGs & me: Quality education in EU
In an EU context, the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) 'Quality education' focuses on progress made in promoting and increasing basic education, tertiary education and adult education.
Do you know how many people in your country have completed tertiary education? Or what is the share of young people who are neither in employment nor in education and training? How has the percentage of young people who drop out of school early developed in your country since 2002?
The various visualisation tools in our new interactive digital publication ‘SDGs & me’ will help you to easily explore and evaluate the situation of your country and compare it to others. Select your country from in the header below and choose different indicators of SDG 4 to find out more:
To know more about the situation in the EU as a whole, have a look at our infographic:
