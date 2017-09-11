Education and Science, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 12:51
Constitutional Court to hear one more lawsuit over transition to education in Latvian
The court has opened the case based on an application filed
by representatives of an ethnic minority - students of a private elementary
school where lessons are taught in Russian, which is the students’ native
language. Under the disputed provision, the private school is supposed to
switch to teaching in the state language starting September 1, 2019.
The applicants argue that the requirement would restrict
their constitutional rights to education and to preserve and develop their
minority language. They also claim that the language requirement is unfair and
ignores their legitimate expectations.
According to the applicants, the amended Education Law has
been adopted without sufficient consideration and taking into account
objections from the public. Furthermore, the legislation is unlikely to serve
its intended purpose as it only affects a small part of Latvia’s society, the
applicants said.
The Constitutional Court has asked Saeima to provide its
legal argumentation by January 14, 2019. The case has to be prepared for
hearing by April 12, 2019. The court will then decide on the procedure and date
of the hearing.
In July, the Constitutional Court already opened a case over
the constitutionality of the switch to education in Latvian in Latvia’s ethnic
minority schools.
That case was opened based on an application filed by 12
Saeima members from Harmony party.
As reported, on March 22, 2018, the Latvian parliament
passed in the final reading amendments to the Education Law and the Law on
General Education under which schools of ethnic minorities will have to start
gradual transition to Latvian-only secondary education in the 2019/2020
academic year. The legislative amendments providing for a gradual transition to
education in Latvian in all public schools will be implemented gradually from
September 1, 2019, to September 1, 2021.
